Mediawan (Paris:MDW) (ticker: MDW ISIN: FR0013247137), information relating to issued share capital and voting rights as per article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce and article 223-16 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 29 June 2018 29,325,713 29,325,713

Following the exercise of 1,648,566 warrants, the Management Board has increased Mediawan share capital with cancellation of the shareholders' preferential subscription right via the issue of 824,283 new ordinary shares with a par value of 0.01 euro. As a result, the new share capital is raised to 293,257.13 euros.

On 29 June 2018, Mediawan auto-held 3,015 of its shares in connection within the context of the liquidity agreement with Natixis.

About Mediawan

Mediawan was incorporated in December 2015 as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, and the following year raised €250 million through an IPO on the Euronext regulated market in Paris. Mediawan has carried out 7 strategic acquisitions since March 2017, thus consolidating a new independent player in audiovisual content with a leading position in Europe. The Group operates on 4 segments: the production of original fiction and documentary content, the running of animated brands, the distribution of audiovisual content and the publishing of channels and digital services.

