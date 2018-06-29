WAVESTONE: Annual financial report available

Wavestone informs its shareholders that its annual financial report relating to fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 has been published.

The annual financial report is included in the document named "Comptes et rapports d'activité au 31/03/18" available on the Company's website. An English version of this document will soon be available.

This document notably contains the following information:

the report on corporate governance;

the report on remuneration of corporate officers;

the Auditors' reports;

the table of Auditors' fees;

In accordance with the French "Grenelle 2" legislation, a summary of the social, environmental and societal aspects of the company's activities is also included.

This document can be found on the Wavestone website (www.wavestone.com), on the Investors room - Financial information / Regulated information.

About Wavestone

In a world where understanding transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's ambition is to provide its clients with advice that is unique in the market, enlightening and guiding them in their most strategic decisions.

Wavestone draws on some 2,800 employees in eight countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting, and the number one in France.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext, Paris, and is eligible for the PEA-PME (a French investment instrument that encourages individuals to invest in smaller and intermediate-sized firms). Wavestone is recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone

Pascal Imbert

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00

Sarah Lamigeon

Communications Director

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Mathieu Omnes

Investor and Analyst Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

Nicolas Bouchez

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-53989-cp-mise-a-disposition-rfa-290618-en.pdf