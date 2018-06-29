Aretex Capital Partners ("Aretex"), a global private equity firm, today announced its launch and the closing of its first transaction.

The firm has closed the acquisition of Alerian, the market leading provider of energy infrastructure indices and market intelligence based in Dallas, which was announced in May 2018. The investment is representative of Aretex's strategy to invest in founder-led businesses with multiple growth levers.

Led by founders Sergio D'Angelo and Andrew Feller, Aretex Capital Partners is based in New York and London and will invest primarily in North America and Europe, working in partnership with entrepreneurs and management teams with proven track records of success. The firm seeks to create value by helping businesses drive sustainable growth, leverage core capabilities, and access international markets.

A consortium led by Intermediate Capital Group Strategic Equity ("ICG SE") and funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("GSAM") provided $325 million of capital commitments to support the fund's acquisition of Alerian, as well as the purchase of a portfolio of other assets that were previously managed by the Aretex team of professionals.

Aretex worked closely with ICG SE and GSAM in the execution of this complex, international and multi-party transaction, and has identified additional transaction opportunities to be funded by the existing capital commitments.

Sergio D'Angelo, founder and Managing Partner of Aretex Capital Partners said: "We are pleased to announce the launch of Aretex, concurrent with the Alerian closing announcement. This milestone was achieved thanks to the hard work of the entire Aretex team and the support of world-class investors. We look forward to sourcing and developing new investment opportunities for the fund across North America and Europe."

Andrew Feller, founder and Managing Partner of Aretex Capital Partners said: "Our investors have expressed confidence in Aretex's ability to identify and invest in differentiated transactions. We are very excited to partner with the Alerian management team and believe the Alerian opportunity is representative of our strategy to pursue proprietary situations, partner with proven management teams, and emphasize business building in order to create long-term value."

Aretex was founded in 2018 by its Managing Partners, Mr. D'Angelo and Mr. Feller, who together established and led the development of the London and New York offices of ZZ Capital International. Previously, Mr. D'Angelo spent over 10 years at KKR as a senior member of their European Private Equity Team, where he ultimately co-led their European Healthcare Private Equity effort. Mr. Feller was a partner at Metalmark Capital, joining the firm at its inception in 2004.

Park Hill Group advised Aretex. Sheppard Mullin Richter Hampton LLP acted as legal counsel to Aretex in its fund formation while Shearman Sterling LLP advised on regulatory matters.

Barclays acted as financial advisor to Aretex on the acquisition of Alerian. Ropes Gray LLP and Sheppard Mullin Richter Hampton LLP acted as legal counsel to Aretex on the transaction.

About Aretex Capital Partners

Aretex Capital Partners is a global private equity firm focused on investments primarily in North America and Europe. Aretex works in partnership with entrepreneurs and management teams with proven track records of success and seeks to create value by helping businesses drive sustainable growth and access international markets. Launched in 2018 by Sergio D'Angelo and Andrew Feller, Aretex maintains offices in London and New York. With an established team of experienced professionals, Aretex will seek to deploy $50 million or more of equity capital in each transaction.

For further information, visit www.aretexcapital.com.

About Alerian

Alerian equips investors to make informed decisions about Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) and energy infrastructure. Its benchmarks, including the flagship Alerian MLP Index (AMZ), are widely used by industry executives, investment professionals, research analysts, and national media to analyze relative performance. As of May 31, 2018, over $15 billion was directly tied to the Alerian Index Series through exchange-traded funds and notes, separately managed accounts, and structured products.

For more information, including index values and constituents, research content, and announcements regarding rebalancing, please visit www.alerian.com.

