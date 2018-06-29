The global aircraft fly-by-wire system market is expected to register a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the market's growth is the growing development of multirole fighter aircraft. Multirole aircraft finds applications in air-to-air combat and air-to-ground attacks. Numerous combat aircrafts are characterized by multiple functionalities. One of the multi-role designs has the power-by-wire system. This represents a key advancement on the more electric aircraft topology. It integrates self-contained electro-hydrostatic actuators to position primary flight surfaces.

This market research report on the global aircraft fly-by-wire system market 2018-2022provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of more electric aircraft as one of the key emerging trends in the global aircraft fly-by-wire (FBW) system market:

Global aircraft fly-by-wire system market: Development of more electric aircraft

The incorporation of electrical systems in an aircraft facilitates the automation of aircraft operations. This adoption of more-electric aircraft reduces fuel consumption, maintenance, emissions, and overall associated costs. It further optimizes environmental footprint, integration and production, serviceability, maintainability, and balances the drawbacks of conventional actuation techniques.

"The design of electrically powered actuators in FBW systems allows efficient segregation of power distribution channels and reduces the overall weight of the aircraft. The other advantages include improved reliability, easy maintenance, increased cost savings, and increased safety margins. More electric architecture has been a driving feature of advanced aircraft designs prior to the introduction of more-electric aircrafts," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research onaerospace products.

Global aircraft fly-by-wire system market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global aircraft fly-by-wire system market into the following applications (commercial aviation, military aviation, and business aviation) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The commercial aviation segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 56% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global aircraft fly-by-wire system market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 43%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. APAC is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

