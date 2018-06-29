Technavio analysts forecast the global embedded security solutions market to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180629005690/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global embedded security solutions market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Connectivity has been driving the security needs in devices. This is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global embedded security solutions market. The convergence of features and technologies in various communication methods is taking place at a faster rate and the increasing need for connectivity is driving the design of devices. These factors have been leading to a security nightmare to protect personal and professional information from hostile attacks.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing use of IoT as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global embedded security solutions market:

Global embedded security solutions market: Increasing use of IoT

IoT is the intelligent working of interconnected devices through wireless networks, where the devices intelligently understand and predict the requirement of the operator. It is not only one of the biggest breakthroughs in technology but is also the third wave of hacking. Hackers and cyber goons can now because of the involvement of many devices, hack into any of the devices and network and with the use of the hacked device/network, reach other devices and networks too.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forembedded systems, "It has become imperative to install ESS in all devices to prevent attacks in the first stage itself. ESS is a pre-installed part of devices and safeguards the device from any external attack. In addition, there is no real-time substitute to ESS for ensuring device safety. These factors will drive the global embedded security solutions market as the penetration of IoT will intensify in the future."

Global embedded security solutions market: APAC tops the market

This market research report segments the global embedded security solutions market into the following applications (content protection, identity and access management, and payment) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major applications, the content protection segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to around 44% of the market. Personalized ESS are available for various content formats for effective content protection.

APAC was the leading region for the global embedded security solutions market in 2017. It accounted for a market share of approximately 61%. The market share occupied by this segment is expected to increase by almost 5% during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180629005690/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com