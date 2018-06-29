The global used aircraft market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in the number of low-cost carriers. Over the last decade, there has been a rapid growth in the number of low-cost air-carriers. Increasing air traffic and the demand for cheap flights are factors contributing to the growth of low-cost carriers in developing countries such as India and China.

This market research report on the global used aircraft market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth of full-service carriers focusing on providing low-cost services as one of the key emerging trends in the global used aircraft market:

Global used aircraft market: Growth of full-service carriers focusing on providing low-cost services

The global aircraft market was clearly segmented into full-service carriers and low-cost carriers. However, in recent years the growth of low-cost carriers has led full-service carriers to adopt a change in strategy whereby, they too have begun to focus on providing low-cost services to capture a bigger share of the market. For instance, private full-service carriers such as Jet Airways are providing services such as Jet Lite, which offer lower travel rates.

"The growth in full-service carriers in the economy rates will affect the demand for low-cost carriers which in turn will lead to a reduction in demand for used aircraft from low-cost carriers. This may prove to be a challenge for the used aircraft market as low-cost carriers are one of the major buyers of used aircraft," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global used aircraft market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global used aircraft market by geographical regions to include APAC, EMEA, and the Americas.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with close to 43% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, the market share of this region is expected to witness the highest increase over the forecast period while EMEA and the Americas will see a decline in their market shares.

