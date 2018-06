BASEL (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open higher, shares of Novartis (NVS) continue to see significant strength in late-day trading on Friday. Novartis is currently up by 3.6 percent.



The initial jump by Novartis came after the drug maker announced plans to spin off its Alcon eye care business and buy back up to $5 billion worth of shares.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX