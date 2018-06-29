Combined offering designed to meet the needs of today's digitally minded CMO and communications professionals

TrendKite, the leading provider of digital-first PR solutions for tech-savvy CMOs, announced today it will combine with best-in-class social technology companies Insightpool and Union Metrics. The two deals are a part of the company's innovative approach to creating an end-to-end digital PR platform for marketing and PR professionals to leverage trust across the media mix, using AI-powered media analytics and journalist outreach, social analytics and influencer management.

Insightpool, the world's most robust compliant social influencer database, helps global marketers identify audiences, engage, and measure results with more than 700 million social influencers across more than 100 social networks. Union Metrics, a Twitter Official Partner, delivers enterprise-quality social intelligence without enterprise level complexity to businesses of all sizes. Together, the combined organization will now help marketing and communications professionals connect the dots between owned, earned and paid media.

Today's world is digital first, but most communication clouds were formed from the acquisition of the traditional communications tools from the analog era to make vendor management easier in our profession," said Erik Huddleston, CEO of TrendKite. "With this merger, TrendKite customers will have the first intelligent, digital-first solution for Marketing and Communications professionals."

"People get their news from many different sources in today's digital and fragmented media world. As a result, marketing and communications professionals must add social influencers to their target list of traditional journalists," said Devon Wijesinghe, CEO of Insightpool. "TrendKite is the ideal organization for Insightpool to combine with to execute our shared vision for the future of earned media and PR. Together we create unparalleled distribution, targeting and measurement to truly create the new era of earned media."

"Union Metrics has always empowered communicators with the social intelligence they need to reach their audiences and build their businesses," said Union Metrics CEO Hayes Davis. "In a fragmented and fractious digital world, narratives don't stop at a press hit; they're instantly shaped and re-shaped by social conversation. By combining the unique capabilities of all three companies, we're building a platform that enables communicators to meet these challenges. We can't wait to build the future of Digital PR together."

TrendKite will immediately begin integration work to combine key elements of Insightpool and Union Metrics into TrendKite's Intelligent Communications Platform. Union Metrics and Insightpool will both continue their current operations and services, with Union Metrics in Austin and Insightpool in Atlanta.

You can learn more about the combined business here.

ABOUT TRENDKITE

Founded in 2013 in Austin, Texas, TrendKite is the Digital PR Platform that puts earned media at the heart of the marketing mix. By harnessing artificial intelligence and big data analytics to optimize the impact public relations has on a brand's reputation, website traffic and business goals, TrendKite is transforming the way the world views earned media. As a venture backed, high traction startup, TrendKite is disrupting a huge existing market while helping companies like Nike, Google, Delta, SXSW and thousands more turn PR coverage into real business impact. For more information, visit TrendKite.

ABOUT INSIGHTPOOL

Insightpool is the global leader in influencer identification and relationship building. With 700 million+ influencer profiles compiled from over 100 social networks the Insightpool platform provides leading companies with the most comprehensive view of the people who influence their brand's reputations and categories, all within an easy-to-use interface that can be deployed across a global organization. Insightpool works with some of the world's largest and most innovative brands, including UPS, TOMS, Docusign and more. For more information, visit http://www.insightpool.com/.

ABOUT UNION METRICS

Union Metrics has been delivering social marketing intelligence products to brands and agencies since the company launched TweetReach in 2009. Today, Union Metrics is a Twitter Official Partner, and the company's powerful social media analytics have been used by more than 350,000 marketers across the world to optimize social strategies and better understand audiences and conversations across social media. Visit Union Metrics at http://unionmetrics.com and @unionmetrics to learn more.

