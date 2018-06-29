XinFin.org Launches First of its kind Blockchain-Based Multisig Wallet on XDC Hybrid Blockchain for Various Enterprise Use Cases

SINGAPORE, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2018 / XinFin recently launched its integrated XDC protocol based Wallet product for diverse applications in trade and financing. XDC Wallet as a solution can be used by individuals, corporates, and financial institutions to facilitate internal as well as cross-border real-time settlement for business transactions, trade, financing, equity transaction settlement and remittances.

Built upon XinFin's flagship hybrid blockchain network protocol, the XDC Wallet offers a plethora of attributes in terms of security and high throughput, coupled with low transaction fees as compared to other financial transaction media. This blockchain based wallet can be integrated into industrial areas with extended operations as well as with standalone businesses. XinFin provides the option to set up a Wallet on a Private blockchain with or without changing any current running systems to leverage blockchain based use cases.

The XDC blockchain wallet is designed exclusively keeping in mind real-world requirements, and it integrates the use of fiat currency and exchange of the token with the local fiat (as per the local law of the land), as well as other cryptocurrencies, in order to enable cross-platform and cross token payments.

XinFin's Chris Neill says, "Instead of money, people can make payments using XDCE tokens at the counter and also cash in on the loyalty points and rewards they get by doing token based transactions. The XDC simplified wallet is the most viable solution for businesses on all peripherals encompassing small canteens to multi-chain restaurants, banks, organizations, stores, hotels, travel and online purchases, or any other transaction record trail required for the audit."

XinFin has already built a use case on the XDC Wallet in the power sector. Digitization and IoT integration of the XDC Wallet triggers peer-to-peer wallet transfers between multiple parties towards payment and repayment.

XinFin offers the multisig feature with their wallet which increases its security. Besides using the digital asset, multisig requires multi-party or multi-user signatures in order to validate and implement the transaction. The XDC wallet can be used with any compliance system supported by local law or with any running ERP or SAP by simply accessing secure Wallet API.

About XinFin

XinFin is a global open source Hybrid Blockchain protocol/platform with independent community contributors comprising of long term backers, network utility and tech developers that help build various enterprise use-cases. XinFin Network [XDCE] (https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/xinfin-network/) is a utility network that lets enterprises deploy real-world applications on a Hybrid Blockchain Protocol in a conducive, compliant and regulation-friendly environment for diverse use cases in trade, finance, remittance, supply chain, healthcare and other industrial areas, to improve business efficiency. XinFin's hybrid blockchain network provides viability to host enterprise subnetworks on a permissioned and scalable environment for private transactions. The XDC Dev Environment encourages developers to build DAPPs using smart contracts. XDCE is listed on CoinMarketCap which promotes and provides a comparative study of tokens.

