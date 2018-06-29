China YCT International Group, Inc.: China YCT International Group Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

SISHUI COUNTY, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2018 / China YCT International Group, Inc. (OTCQB: CYIG) (the "Company) today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.

Total revenues increased by 15.0% year-over-year to $64.94 million with growth in sales across all three product categories: acertruncatumbunge seed oil, health care products and Huoliyuan capsule.

Overall gross margin was 39.0% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, compared to 41.1% for the prior fiscal year. The decrease in overall gross margin was mainly related to the lower gross margin for Huoliyuan capsules as a result of increased raw material and manufacturing costs.

Net income attributable to the Company was $11.39 million, or $0.38 per share, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, compared to $10.8 million, or $0.34 per share, for the prior fiscal year.

Mr. Tinghe Yan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "With revenue growth of 30.4%, 4.3% and 11.0% for healthcare products, Huoliyuan capsules, and acertruncatumbunge seed oil, respectively, our financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 highlighted continued strength in our businesses across the board. This also marked our fifth consecutive year of steady top-line growth - no mean feat for our dedicated team."

"As we will start to harvest acertruncatum seeds at our own planting bases starting this fall and launch the commercial production of blended edible oil products using acertruncatum seed oil as a key ingredient, we are excited about the long-term outlook of our business and looking forward to extending our growth streak for fiscal year 2019 and beyond," concluded Mr. Yan.

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2018 Financial Results

For the Twelve Months Ended March 31, ($ millions, except per share data) 2018 2017 % Change Revenues

$64.94

$56.46 15.0%

Gross profit

$25.34

$23.18 9.3%

Gross margin 39.0%

41.1%

-2.0 pp Operating income

$14.81

$13.20 12.2%

Operating margin 22.8%

23.4%

-0.6 pp Net income attributable to CYIG

$11.39

$10.08 13.0%

Earnings per share

$0.38

$0.34 12.9%



Revenues

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, total revenues increased by $8.48 million, or 15.0%, to $64.94 million from $56.46 million for the prior fiscal year. The increase in total revenues was across all product categories.

Revenues from health care products increased by $6.14 million, or 30.4%, to $26.30 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 from $20.16 million for the prior fiscal year. The increase in sales of health care products was primarily due to the growth of our customer base as well as the contribution from Internet direct-sales.

Revenues from Huoliyuan capsules increased by $1.07 million, or 4.3%, to $25.80 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 from $24.73 million for the prior fiscal year. The increase in sales of Huoliyuan capsules was primarily due to the easing of market competition.

Revenues from acertruncatumbunge seed oil increased by $1.28 million, or 11.0%, to $12.84 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 from $11.57 million for the prior fiscal year. The increase in sales of acertruncatumbunge seed oil was primarily due to increased marketing efforts in promoting the products. Since July 2015, the Company has produced and sold acertruncatumbunge seed oil extracted from the acertruncatum pods that were purchased from third party vendors. Our self-grown acertruncatum pods will not be ready to be used for production until approximately the fall of 2018.

The sales of health care products, Huoliyuan capsules and acertruncatumbunge seed oil accounted for 40.5%, 39.7% and 19.8%, respectively, of total revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, compared to 35.7%, 43.8%, and 20.5%, respectively, for the prior fiscal year.

The following table summarizes the breakdown of revenues and gross profit by products for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively:

For the Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2018 2017 Revenues ($M) Gross Profit ($M) Gross Margin (%) Revenues ($M) Gross Profit ($M) Gross Margin (%) Health care supplements 26.30 11.70 44.5% 20.16 8.98 44.5% Drug (Huoliyuan capsule) 25.80 7.46 28.9% 24.73 8.74 35.4% Acer truncatum oil 12.84 6.18 48.1% 11.57 5.46 47.2% Total 64.94 25.34 39.0% 56.46 23.18 41.1%

Cost of Goods Sold

Our cost of goods sold was comprised primarily of the cost of finished goods we purchased from Shandong Yongchuntang, the raw materials we purchased from third party vendors, and the manufacturing cost of acertruncatum bunge seed oil and Huoliyuan capsules. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, total cost of goods sold increased by $6.32 million, or 19.0%, to $39.60 million from $33.28 million for the prior fiscal year. As a percentage of revenues, total cost of goods sold was 61.0% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, compared to 58.9% for the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily related to the slight increase in raw material costs and manufacturing costs for Huoliyuan capsules.

Cost of goods sold for health care products, Huoliyuan capsules and acer truncatum bunge seed oil were $14.60 million, $18.34 million and $6.66 million, respectively, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, compared to $11.18 million, $15.99 million and $6.11 million, respectively, for the prior fiscal year.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by $2.16 million, or 9.3%, to $25.34 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 from $23.18 million for the prior fiscal year. Gross profit for health care products, Huoliyuan capsules and acer truncatum bunge seed oil were $11.70 million, $7.46 million and $6.18 million, respectively, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, compared to $8.98 million, $8.74 million and $5.46 million, respectively, for the prior fiscal year.

Overall gross margin was 39.0%, with gross margins for health care products, Huoliyuan capsules and acer truncatum bunge seed oil being 44.5%, 28.9% and 48.1%, respectively, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. Overall gross margin was 41.1%, and gross margins for health care products, Huoliyuan capsules and acer truncatum bunge seed oil were 44.5%, 35.4% and 47.2%, respectively, for the prior fiscal year. The decrease in overall gross margin was mainly related to Huoliyuan capsules. The decrease in gross margin for Huoliyuan capsules was a result of increased raw material and manufacturing costs.

Operating Expenses

Our selling expenses consist primarily of sales commissions, advertising and promotion expenses, freight charges and related compensation. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, selling expenses increased by $1.05 million, or 26.7%, to $4.98 million from $3.93 million for the prior fiscal year. The increase in selling expenses was primarily due to the increase in shipping cost and sales commission as a result of increased sales volume andadvertising costs.

General and administrative expenses increased by $0.47 million, or 11.1%, to $4.72 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 from $4.25 million for the prior fiscal year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to the increase in depreciation and amortization expenses, as well as legal and consulting fees offset by the decrease in stock options amortization.

Research and development expenses were $0.49 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, compared to $0.81 million for the prior fiscal year. The decrease in research and development expenses was mainly due to the decreased purchase of the materials used for R&D. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had 27 staff in the R&D department.

Impairment of $0.33 million and $0.99 million were recorded from reduction in the capitalized costs of acer truncatum bunge planting for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

As a result, total operating expenses increased by $0.55 million, or 5.5%, to $10.53 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 from $9.98 million for the prior fiscal year.

Operating Income

Total operating income increased by $1.61 million, or 12.2%, to $14.81 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 from $13.20 million for the prior fiscal year. The increase in total operating income was mainly a result of increased gross profit and partially offset by increased operating expenses. Operating margin was 22.8% for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, compared to 23.4% for the prior fiscal year.

Income before Income Taxes

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, the Company recorded gain of $0.64 million from disposal of acertruncatumbunge plants. Other income was $0.12 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, compared to $0.05 million for the prior fiscal year.

As a result, income before income tax provisions increased by $2.32 million, or 17.5%, to $15.58 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 from $13.26 million for the prior fiscal year.

Net Income

Income tax expense increased by $0.64 million, or 19.9%, to $3.84 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 from $3.20 million for the prior fiscal year.

Net income increased by $1.68 million, or 16.7%, to $11.74 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 from $10.05 million for the prior fiscal year. After the deduction of non-controlling interest, net income attributable to the Company was $11.39 million or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, compared to $10.08 million, or $0.34 per basic and diluted share, for the prior fiscal year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $25.35 million, and inventories of $2.38 million, compared to $10.31 million and $5.48 million, respectively, as of March 31, 2017. Total working capital was $28.08 million as of March 31, 2018, compared to $15.49 million as of March 31, 2017.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $17.87 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, compared to $9.74 million for the prior fiscal year. Net cash used in investing activities was $4.54 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, compared to $6.50 million for the prior fiscal year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $nil for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Recent Developments

On February 1, 2018, the Company announced that Shandong Spring Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a 97% owned subsidiary of the Company, has been ratified and issued a Food Production License for production of edible vegetable oil, which includes acertruncatumbunge seed oil, and related blended edible oil products (the "License"). The License was granted by the Food and Drug Administration of Sishui County and is valid for five years.

About China YCT International Group, Inc.

Based in Sishui County, Shandong Province and established in January 1989, China YCT International Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the business of (i) distributing health care supplement products manufactured by Shandong Yongchuntang Group Co., Ltd. in the PRC, (ii) developing, manufacturing, and selling Huoliyuan capsules, a prescription medicine, (iii) developing acer truncatum bunge planting bases, and manufacturing and selling acer truncatum bunge seed oil in the PRC. Acer truncatum bunge plants are a species of maple tree. For more information about the Company, please visit www.yctgroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

CHINA YCT INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

MARCH 31, 2018 MARCH 31, 2017 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,353,360 $ 10,308,622 Accounts receivable 174,558 1,134,967 Inventories 2,383,382 5,483,040 Purchase deposit to vendors - 650,790 Purchase deposit to related party 1,412,864 - Prepaid leases - current portion 741,583 900,547 Total current assets 30,065,747 18,477,966 Prepaid leases 641,349 1,265,252 Development cost of acer truncatum bunge planting 48,984,881 42,055,972 Plant, property, and equipment, net 16,793,413 14,487,135 Intangible assets, net 11,862,017 12,042,758 Deferred tax assets 200,387 508,521 Security deposit - related party 1,590,305 1,449,422 Total assets $ 110,138,099 $ 90,287,026 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable to related party $ - $ 706,048 Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 372,782 251,307 Advance from customers 445,829 - Taxes payable 1,164,198 2,028,190 Total current liabilities 1,982,809 2,985,545 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, par value $500 per share; 45 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 22,500 22,500 Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 29,789,168 shares issued and outstanding 29,789 29,789 Additional paid-in capital 4,322,838 4,322,838 Statutory reserve 1,828,504 1,828,504 Retained earnings 94,447,937 83,061,604 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,455,017 (4,386,845)

Total stockholders' equity attributable to the Company 105,106,585 84,878,390 Noncontrolling interest 3,048,705 2,423,091 Total stockholders' equity 108,155,290 87,301,481 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 110,138,099 $ 90,287,026

CHINA YCT INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 2017 Sales $ 64,942,737 $ 56,463,164 Cost of goods sold (including $14,404,967 and $11,015,268

from a related party for the years ended March 31, 2018 and 2017,

respectively) 39,603,995 33,284,237 Gross profit 25,338,742 23,178,927 Operating expenses Selling expenses 4,984,794 3,934,334 General and administrative expenses 4,719,402 4,248,095 Research and development expenses 492,078 809,485 Impairment of assets 332,090 986,406 Total operating expenses 10,528,364 9,978,320 Income from operations 14,810,378 13,200,607 Gain on disposal of acer truncatum bunge plants 642,532 - Interest income 124,410 54,672 Income before income tax provision 15,577,320 13,255,279 Income tax provision 3,838,832 3,200,625 Net income 11,738,488 10,054,654 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 352,155 (23,649 ) Net income attributable to the Company 11,386,333 10,078,303 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 9,115,321 (5,228,368 ) Comprehensive income 20,853,809 4,826,286 Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 625,614 (28,108) Comprehensive income attributable to the Company $ 20,228,195 $ 4,854,394 Earnings per common share Basic and Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.34 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and Diluted 29,789,168 29,763,531

CHINA YCT INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





YEARS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 11,738,488 $ 10,054,654 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of plant, property and equipment 1,300,651 746,931 Amortization of intangible assets 1,282,495 1,098,757 Amortization of prepaid leases 884,950 923,380 Stock-based compensation - 123,135 Deferred taxes 339,358 (319,501 ) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 184,262 Gain on abandonment of acer truncatum bunge plants (642,532 ) - Impairment of assets 332,090 986,406 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Purchase deposit to vendors 677,695 (667,291 ) Inventory 3,447,670 (3,425,678 ) Accounts receivable 1,016,216 (651,680 ) Cash received from cancellation of lease 57,858 - Taxes payable (1,007,109 ) 1,369,927 Security deposit to related party - (1,486,171 ) Purchase deposit and accounts payable to related party, net (2,076,172 ) 663,222 Advance from customers 423,132 - Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 92,108 135,721 Net cash provided by operating activities 17,866,898 9,736,074 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2,153,063 ) (2,880,051 ) Proceeds from disposal of acer truncatum bunge plants 2,156,510 - Development cost of acer truncatum bunge planting (4,542,518 ) (3,618,469 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,539,071) (6,498,520) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,716,911 (568,016) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 15,044,738 2,669,538 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 10,308,622 7,639,084 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 25,353,360 $ 10,308,622 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the years for: Interest $ - $ - Income taxes $ 4,445,597 $ 2,521,061 Noncash Investing Activities: Transfer 3% equity of Shandong Spring in exchange for equipment and intangible assets $ - $ 2,134,537

