Farnborough International Airshow (FIA) being held from 16 22nd July 2018, is the largest global event of its kind. FIA is the platform for some 1,500 exhibitors from the aerospace, defense, space and security sectors to showcase and demonstrate aircraft, equipment, technologies, and solutions.

Once again, Verify will be supporting this key event -- as well as contributing as a Platinum Sponsor for the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) as part of the California Aerospace Alliance alongside Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing.

Included in Verify's team this year will be Kathleen Boyle, Chief Executive Officer; Charlie Stevenson, Vice President, Programs; and Richard Dickson, Senior European Director.

"Verify has developed our Supplier Performance Management (SPM) capabilities to respond to the growing demands of our customers' increasingly complex global supply chains," explained Verify's Chief Executive Officer, Kathleen Boyle. "The Farnborough International Airshow provides an ideal opportunity for us to showcase our full suite of SPM solutions to both manufacturers and end users alike."

For anyone attending the show and interested in setting up a meeting with the Verify team, please complete form via https://www.verifyglobal.com/contact/.

About Verify, Inc.

Verify, Inc. is a leading provider of supplier performance management solutions for aerospace, high technology, and quality critical applications. Since 1976, Verify services have improved supplier and program performance while reducing supplier quality cost. Headquartered in Irvine, California, with regional offices located throughout America, Europe, and Asia, Verify supports over 400 customers at more than 7,000 supplier locations in 53 countries helping customers receive quality product on-time from their suppliers. For more company information, visit www.verifyglobal.com.

