Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2018) - On June 29, 2018, David Carbonaro (the "Offeror") subscribed for an aggregate of 1,065,000 units (each a "Unit") of Prime City One Capital Corp. (the "Corporation"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the Offeror to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.105 for a period of 1 year. The Common Shares acquired by the Offeror represent approximately 18.16% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Prior to this transaction, the Offeror held no Common Shares. The Common Shares and Warrants have been issued in the name of the Offeror in trust, pending satisfactory background checks by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Following this transaction, the Offeror will hold an aggregate of 1,065,000 Common Shares (18.16% of the outstanding Common Shares) and Warrants to purchase an additional 1,065,000 Common Shares. If the Offeror was to exercise all of the Warrants, it would represent a total of 1,065,000 additional Common Shares, which would result in the Offeror holding approximately 20.93% of the issued and outstanding capital of the Corporation (assuming the exercise of all Warrants that were issued in connection with the Corporation's offering of Units).

The Units acquired by the Offeror are being issued at a price of $0.08 per Unit, for a total value of $85,200. These securities are being acquired for investment purposes only. Depending on economic or market conditions or matters relating to the Corporation, the Offeror may choose to either acquire additional securities or dispose of securities of the Corporation.

Common Shares of the Corporation are listed and posted for trading on the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "PMO.H".

For further information contact David Carbonaro at (647) 252-1661.