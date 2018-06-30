Nike's stock price rises 11 percent today, in line with our forecast earlier this year. InvestingHaven was on record forecasting much higher prices in Nike's stock, and, today, the market is doing what it was signaling already many months ago. This is another case where patient investors which a sharp eye get rewarded. We provided sufficient coverage on Nike's stock price this year. Specifically, we wrote these 3 pieces: In January Nike: A Great Stock That Looks Strongly Bullish In 2018 In April Nike Is Making Its Way Higher In A Long Breakout Process, Still A Buy In 2018 In ...

