

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - CECONOMY AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) announced that freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) will acquire 32.6 million new ordinary shares in a private placement at 8.50 euros per share. The consummation of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and expected until August 2018.



CECONOMY said it will increase its share capital by around 10% through the issue of ordinary shares under exclusion of subscription rights. The issue price equals a premium of 18% based on the XETRA closing price of CECONOMY's ordinary shares of 7.23 euros on 28 June 2018.



CECONOMY said it will use the proceeds of around 277 million euros to strengthen its balance sheet and to increase its financial power for the continued implementation of its strategic agenda.



'The investment of freenet is a clear vote of confidence in CECONOMY's strategy and the future growth potential of our companyr', says Pieter Haas, CEO of CECONOMY.



CECONOMY specified that its supervisory board and three existing anchor shareholders Haniel, Meridian Stiftung and Beisheim welcome the investment of freenet AG.



