Technavio analysts forecast the global anesthesia disposables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180630005026/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global anesthesia disposables market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The focus on improvement in materials used, design, and customization of anesthesia disposable is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global anesthesia disposables market 2018-2022. Vendors are focusing on innovating anesthesia disposables with lightweight interfaces, several styles and sizes, increased comfort and efficiency, and advanced design.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global anesthesia disposables market is the increasing number of surgeries coupled with growing prevalence of diseases:

Global anesthesia disposables market: Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders

There is a global increase in the prevalence of CVDs, orthopedic disorders, neurological diseases, and gastrointestinal diseases. This is leading to a lot of surgical interventions which in turn will lead to an increase in demand for anesthesia disposable. Vendors are investing significantly in R&D to develop technologically advanced anesthesia disposables.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools, "Major vendors in the market are increasingly adopting innovative marketing strategies to increase their market penetration. They are also increasingly focusing on conducting clinical and health economic studies to document cost savings and benefits anesthesia disposables."

Global anesthesia disposables market: Segmentation analysis

The global anesthesia disposables market research report provides market segmentation by product (LMAs, breathing circuits, ETTs, resuscitators, and anesthesia face masks), by end-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, dialysis centers, and others), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 47% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period owing to the presence of a large patient pool and improvements in hospital infrastructure in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180630005026/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com