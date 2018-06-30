The global interactive kiosk market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 17% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is reduced operational expenses. Interactive kiosks are becoming integral tools in places with high footfall such as retail stores, malls, airports, hospitals, movie theaters, shopping streets and tourist locations. These kiosks are being used for several purposes such as patient registration in hospitals, food dispensing machines, booking movie tickets, imparting information to tourists, printing boarding passes etc. These kiosks are advantageous to service providers as they optimize costs by reducing the labor and infrastructure setup.

This market research report on the global interactive kiosk market 2018-2022 provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise of interactive kiosks for the physically challenged population as one of the key emerging trends in the global interactive kiosk market:

Global interactive kiosk market: Rise of interactive kiosks for physically challenged population

The physically challenged population and the population belonging to the age group of 50 years and above find it difficult to travel alone without proper assistance and aid. Interactive kiosk developers have been focusing on the development of kiosk systems that are easy to use by the physically disabled or elderly people. Thus, interactive kiosks are gaining popularity in the market as they facilitate and encourage travel of this population demographic.

"Interactive kiosk developers are also manufacturing user-friendly kiosks for banks and other financial services to serve physically challenged individuals. Most of the automated banking machines installed in the banks offer audiovisual guidance to users when plugged into a headset jack. Braille labels are also being provided on kiosks for visually impaired individuals," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on human machine interface.

Global interactive kiosk market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global interactive kiosk market by end-user (retail industry, travel and tourism, financial services, healthcare and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 62% of the market share, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the high demand from the retail industry as well as other industries such as the entertainment, travel, finance, and healthcare.

