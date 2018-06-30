The global corporate e-Learning market is expected to register a CAGR of close to 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decrease in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180630005028/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global corporate e-learning market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the market's growth is the increase in employee satisfaction. Training is essential for employees' productivity. People who start their jobs without proper training are prone to stress and anxiety. Hence, proper training needs to be provided to new hires. The initial training plays an important part in an employee's job. Also, regular learning sessions are important as knowledge tends to recede over time. Providing training to employees increases an employee's satisfaction at work, increases their know-how, keeps them updated on the latest developments in their respective field.

This market research report on the global corporate e-Learning market 2018-2022 provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the adoption of microlearning as one of the key emerging trends in the global corporate e-Learning market:

Global corporate e-Learning market: Adoption of microlearning

Microlearning involves smaller learning units compared with the traditional method of learning. In a fast-paced world with short attention spans of individuals, it becomes difficult to keep participants interested in training modules for longer durations. As a result, corporate e-learning players are moving from long-duration training courses to microlearning. Several corporate e-learning players provide microlearning solutions. Being mobile-friendly, microlearning modules can be accessed by learners as per their convenience.

"The idea of microlearning is to help participants learn better and faster through short learning modules. Additionally, the information provided by microlearning is concise and relevant and helps address the knowledge gaps of participants," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education technology.

Global corporate e-Learning market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global corporate e-Learning market into the following end-users (services, manufacturing, and retail) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The services segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 48% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global corporate e-Learning market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 38%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by nearly 4% during 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180630005028/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com