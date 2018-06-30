Technavio analysts forecast the global laboratory water purifier market to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

The growing applications of laboratory water purifiers are one of the major trends being witnessed in the global laboratory water purifier market. With the introduction of several new technologies and products and the expansion of the market, the applications of laboratory water purifier are increasing. Laboratory water purifiers are used in several applications such as analytical chemistry, clinical analysis, environmental testing, food and beverages analysis, and forensic analysis.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the implementation of innovative technologies in laboratory water purifiers as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global laboratory water purifier market:

Global laboratory water purifier market: Implementation of innovative technologies in laboratory water purifiers

The expansion in the field of laboratory experimentation has contributed to advances in the field of laboratory equipment, including laboratory water purifiers. With rapid advances in technology, companies are developing innovative products and upgrading to their existing product portfolios to meet the increased demand for laboratory water purifiers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on life science research tools, "A major vendor launched a water purification system in July 2016. This system offers reliable water purification solution of daily water volumes of up to 9000 liters to laboratories. It also allows real-time remote monitoring using a computer, tablet, or smartphone with access to water quality data. Such products allow end-users to focus on problem-solving, without worrying about the purity of their water."

Global laboratory water purifier market: Americas leads the market

This market research report segments the global laboratory water purifier market into the following products (type II (pure), type I (ultrapure), type III (RO)) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas was the leading region for the global laboratory water purifier market in 2017. It accounted for a market share of approximately 42%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC. APAC is expected to project the fastest growth during the period 2018-2022.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

