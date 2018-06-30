The global online tutoring market is expected to register a CAGR of close to 14% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180630005030/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global online tutoring market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the market's growth is the increasing investments in online tutoring. Various companies in both developed and developing countries are increasingly investing in startups offering online tutoring services. Countries such as China and the US are the leading investors in the market. Investments in technologically advanced online tutoring services have also been increasing. Companies are increasingly investing in implementing modern technologies as such as AI in online tutoring services.

This market research report on the global online tutoring market 2018-2022 provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing emphasis on mobile-based tutoring as one of the key emerging trends in the global online tutoring market:

Global online tutoring market: Increasing emphasis on mobile-based tutoring

The growing popularity and continuous rise in the adoption of smartphones and tablets have boosted m-learning. Learners can easily access course content anywhere and anytime, owing to the ease of use and the increased flexibility offered by m-learning. Hence, online tutoring players have started offering courses supported by mobile devices such as tablets, smartphones, iPads, and laptops. There is an increased inflow of new players in the market that offer app-based portals, there has been a significant rise in on-demand online tutoring courses.

"In emerging countries such as India and China, fast economic growth and the increased purchasing power of individuals have further led to an increase in the number of smartphone and tablet players," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education technology.

Global online tutoring market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global online tutoring market into the following key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas held the highest share of the global online tutoring market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 43%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by nearly 4% during 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180630005030/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com