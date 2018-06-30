The global pre-engineered building market is expected to register a CAGR of around 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the market's growth is the growing demand for warehouses. The ongoing boom in the e-commerce and logistics sectors along with the rising number of e-retailers in the market drives the demand for warehouses. Industries such as FMCG, agriculture, and consumer durables require warehouses, wherein they can stock their inventories and release commodities as per the demand in the market.

This market research report on the global pre-engineered building market 2018-2022provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, pre-engineered green buildings have been highlighted by Technavio as one of the key emerging trends in the market:

Global pre-engineered building market: Pre-engineered green buildings

Green buildings are the structures that are designed, built, renovated, operated, and reused in an ecological and resource-efficient manner. In the present era, the world is shifting toward the adoption of green manufacturing concepts, which mainly focus on enhancing the efficiency of resources and reducing the impact on human health, productivity, and environment.

"The advent of pre-engineered buildings is a step forward toward the adoption of green building concept. The environmental impact during the construction of spaces such as buildings has always been detrimental. In most cases, buildings account for extensive debris, soil disturbance, topography of the area, and severe energy consumption along with toxic waste," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global pre-engineered building market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global pre-engineered building market into the following end-users (industrial, commercial, infrastructure, and residential) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The industrial segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 47% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC held the highest share of the global pre-engineered building market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 43%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase by almost 2% during 2018-2022.

