The global ultrapure water market is expected to register a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the market's growth is the increase in semiconductor wafer size. Prevention of contamination is crucial to the semiconductor production process. Contaminant-free semiconductor wafers are used in the semiconductor production process. Cleaning of semiconductor wafers is critical, and this process requires ultrapure water.

This market research report on the global ultrapure water market 2018-2022 provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rapid evolution in the microelectronics sector as one of the key emerging trends in the global ultrapure water market:

Global ultrapure water market: Rapid evolution in the microelectronics sector

Evolution in electronic devices has led to the development of compact cellular phones and laptops. Semiconductor wafers used in these devices are cleaned by ultrapure water. In the semiconductor industry, wastewater is treated and reused for cooling and other minor applications.

"Along with semiconductors, flat panel display, and photovoltaics require large volumes of ultrapure water. Though both these sectors are in the growth stage, the increasing complexity of photovoltaic and flat panel display devices will create a demand for ultrapure water," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on specialty chemicals.

Global ultrapure water market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global ultrapure water market into the following type (equipment and materials and services) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The equipment segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 73% of the market. This type segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC held the highest share of the global ultrapure water market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 52%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase by nearly 2% during 2018-2022.

