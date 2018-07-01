

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The higher regional court of Munich has announced its final decision in the appraisal proceedings regarding the domination and profit transfer agreement between MAN SE and Volkswagen Truck & Bus AG dated 26 April 2013. The higher regional court of Munich has set the cash compensation offered in the agreement at 90.29 euros per share; the gross annual compensation was set at 5.50 euros per share (minus potential corporate taxes and solidarity surcharges at the rates as applicable to the respective financial year). The decision of the higher regional court of Munich cannot be appealed.



As per the Rule, the cash compensation can be accepted within two months after the decision of the higher regional court of Munich has been published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger).



