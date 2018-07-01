Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the anal cancermarket. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat anal cancer.

Anal cancer: Market overview

Anal cancer is an abnormal malignant cell growth in the tissues of the anus, the distal opening of the gastrointestinal tract. These cell growths are largely caused by human papillomavirus. Early growth of HPV is sometimes harmless and can be cured if treated on time; on the other hand, it can develop into cancer as well. HPV is usually a sexually transmitted disease and is a major cause of anal cancer.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "The human body constantly makes new cells and helps them to grow. Cancer is developed when the cells do not grow, and divide in their usual way and tend to form a lump called tumor. Anal cancer can be divided into two parts, cancers of the anal canal and cancers of the anal margin."

Anal cancer: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the anal cancer market based on therapies employed that includes monotherapy, combination therapy, and monotherapy/combination therapy RoA (intravenous, subcutaneous, intravenous oral, subcutaneous intradermal, and unknown), therapeutic modalities (vaccine, monoclonal antibody, and small molecules), targets for drugs under development (PD1, HPV16 E7 protein, CDK, T-cell, EGFR, and unknown), MoA (PD1 inhibitor, HPV16 E7 protein modulator, HPV16 E7 protein inhibitor, CDK inhibitor, T-cell killer, EGFR inhibitor, and unknown), drugs under development (phase I, phase I/II, and phase II), and recruitment status (recruiting, completed, active not recruiting, and unknown). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development

Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed

RoA

Therapeutic modality

Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status

Gender

Age

Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players

Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

