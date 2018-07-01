

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. President Donald Trump said that crude-oil swing producer Saudi Arabia has agreed to raise output by as much as 2 million barrels a day.



Trump Twitted that his discussions with the Saudis centered on the need to reduce crude production to combat expected disruptions from output in major producers Iran and Venezuela.



The tweet read: 'Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that, because of the turmoil & disfunction [sic] in Iran and Venezuela, I am asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference.Prices to high! He has agreed!'



The president has blamed the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries for a recent run-up in prices that in the past he has said 'will not be accepted.'



OPEC has teamed up with Russia and other major producers to restrain output-an effort that's helped push crude back up to late 2014 levels.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX