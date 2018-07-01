

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) said that closing of C Series transaction between Airbus SAS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK, Bombardier Inc. and Investissement Québec came into effect on July 1, 2018.



Airbus now owns a 50.01% majority stake in C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP), while Bombardier and Investissement Québec (acting as mandatory for the government of Québec) own approximately 34% and 16% respectively. CSALP's head office, primary assembly line and related functions are based in Mirabel, Québec.



Bombardier has issued today in the name of Airbus SAS warrants exercisable for a total number of 100,000,000 Class B shares (subordinate voting) in the capital of Bombardier, exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price per share equal to $1.74 US, being the U.S. dollar equivalent of $2.29 Cdn on June 29, 2018.



