

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Monday release Q2 numbers for its quarterly Tankan survey of business sentiment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The large manufacturing index is expected to see a score of +23, down from +24 in the previous three months, while the outlook is called at +21, up from +20. All industry capex is seen higher by 9.2 percent, up from 2.3 percent in the previous three months.



Japan also will see final June numbers for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei; the previous reading was 53.1.



Several other countries will see June manufacturing numbers from Nikkei, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.



Australia will provide June figures for job ads, the inflation forecast from TD Securities and the Performance of Manufacturing Index from AiG. In May, job ads gained 1.5 percent on month, while the inflation forecast called for a flat monthly reading and a gain of 2.1 percent on year and the manufacturing index score was 57.7



Also, the Reserve Bank of Australia will see June results for its commodity price index; in May, the index jumped 3.6 percent to a score of 109.3.



China will see June numbers for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin, with forecasts suggesting a score of 51.0, down from 51.1 in May.



Indonesia will provide June data for consumer price; in May, inflation added 0.21 percent on month and 3.23 percent on year, while core CPI advanced an annual 2.75 percent.



Finally, the markets in Hong Kong are closed on Monday for SAR Day and will re-open on Tuesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX