

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - An index monitoring business sentiment in Japan lost momentum in the second quarter of 2018, the Bank of Japan said on Monday in its quarterly Tankan business survey.



The large manufacturers' index came in with a score of +21, missing expectations for +22 and down from +24 in the previous quarter.



The outlook came in at +21, topping expectations for +20 - which would have been unchanged from the three months prior.



Large industry capex for the current fiscal year is now seen higher by 13.6 percent, topping forecasts for a gain of 9.3 percent and up from 2.3 percent in the previous quarter.



