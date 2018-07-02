

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ADMP) said that it has entered into an exclusive distribution and commercialization agreement with Sandoz Inc., a division of the Novartis Group, to commercialize Adamis' Symjepi product for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions (Type I) including anaphylaxis.



Under the terms of the agreement, Sandoz will obtain the United States commercial rights to Symjepi in exchange for an upfront fee and potential performance-based milestones payments. Additionally, Adamis and Sandoz will equally share net profits, as defined in the agreement, generated from sales of Symjepi in the U.S.



As part of the agreement, Sandoz will have commercial rights to the FDA-approved Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection 0.3mg product, as well as the Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection 0.15mg product if approved by the FDA.



Under the agreement, Adamis will retain the right to commercialize both products in territories outside of the U.S., but has granted Sandoz the first right of negotiation for such territories. Adamis may also continue to develop the Symject injection platform for additional product candidates including the previously announced naloxone product candidate being developed to treat opioid overdose.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX