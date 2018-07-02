

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - An index monitoring business sentiment in Japan ebbed in the second quarter of 2018, the Bank of Japan said on Monday in its quarterly Tankan business survey.



The large manufacturers' index came in with a score of +21, missing expectations for +22 and down from +24 in the previous quarter.



The outlook came in at +21, topping expectations for +20 - which would have been unchanged from the three months prior.



The survey is closely watched by the Bank of Japan for formulating policies.



Large industry capex for the current fiscal year is now seen higher by 13.6 percent, topping forecasts for a gain of 9.3 percent and up from 2.3 percent in the previous quarter.



The medium manufacturers' index moved up to +20 from +19, with an outlook for +16. The medium non-manufacturers' index fell to +20 from +21, with an outlook of +16.



The small manufacturing index came in at +14, matching expectations but down from +15 in the first quarter. The outlook was +12, beating forecasts for +11 and unchanged.



The small non-manufacturing index had a score of +8, missing forecasts for +9 and down from +10 in the previous three months. The outlook came in at +5, again shy of forecasts for +7 but unchanged.



The sentiment indexes are derived by subtracting the percentage of respondents who say conditions are poor from those who say they are good. A positive reading means optimists outnumber pessimists.



