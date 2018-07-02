

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Friday halted the four-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 100 points or 3.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just shy of the 2,850-point plateau, and it may add to its winnings on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with bargain hunting expected midst a jump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index surged 60.52 points or 2.17 percent to finish at 2,847.42 after trading between 2,782.38 and 2,848.37. The Shenzhen Composite Index soared 50.80 points or 3.26 percent to end at 1,607.62.



Among the actives, Ping an Insurance surged 3.08 percent, while China Life and Bank of China both climbed 1.40 percent, China Construction Bank collected 2.02 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 2.31 percent, China Merchants Bank advanced 2.28 percent, China Vanke gained 3.02 percent, China Shenhua Energy perked 1.32 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.62 percent and PetroChina was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher Friday before handing back some of those gains as the day progressed - although they still finished in the green.



The Dow added 55.36 points or 0.23 percent to 24,271.41, the NASDAQ gained 6.62 points or 0.09 percent to 7,510.30 and the S&P 500 crept up 2.06 points or 0.08 percent to 2,718.37. For the week, the NASDAQ tumbled 2.4 percent, while the Dow and the S&P both slumped 1.3 percent.



Strength in the financial sector helped to drive the markets higher early in the day after most of the nation's largest banks passed the Federal Reserve's annual stress test.



The late-day pullback reflected lingering concerns about the global impact of recent trade disputes between the U.S. and other major economies.



In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income increased in line with estimates in May, although growth in personal spending was weaker than expected. Also, the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment improved by less than estimated in June.



Crude oil prices continued to surge Friday as WTI light sweet oil climbed 70 cents or 1 percent to $74.15/bbl - the highest in four years. Crude prices have surged 20 percent on year.



Closer to home, China will see June numbers for the manufacturing PMI from Caixin later this morning, with forecasts suggesting a score of 51.0, down from 51.1 in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX