

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) reached a milestone critical to Elon Musk's goal to bring electric cars to the masses by finally exceeding a long-sought production target with the Model 3,according to reports.



By building more than 5,000 of the sedans in the last week of the second quarter, Tesla 'just became a real car company,' the chief executive officer reportedly said in an internal email Sunday.



Hitting the 5,000-a-week target is a major achievement for Musk, who first revealed the Model 3 in late 2016. It's also a relief for customers who have waited for their cars for more than two years. Their patience has been tested by a series of setbacks that forced Tesla to push back the goal from an earlier plan to reach this level of production by the end of 2017.



Musk reportedly wrote that, not only did Tesla 'factory gate' more than 5,000 Model 3s, it may make 6,000 Model 3s a week next month. Including Model S and X production, the company had a '7000 vehicle week,' he wrote.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX