Insider is expanding its global presence with brands like McDonald's, AVIS, Uniqlo, Nissan, and Toyota

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Singapore, Insider, the world's first Growth Management Platform (GMP), which raised aUS$11 million investment in a recent Series B round led by Sequoia Capital, is expanding its presence in Japan partnering with some of the world's leading brands.

Insider works closely and supports a large portfolio of enterprise customers, including UNIQLO, Toyota, Nissan, McDonald's, AVIS, Michael Kors, New Balance, U-Next, CNN, and more.

Insider's vision is to democratize AI-powered marketing technologies across industries and transform the role of the CMO into a CGO (Chief Growth Officer) to bring unprecedented growth to world's leading brands.

Insider entered the Japanese market almost a year ago and established a local team serving the region directly. Their growth consultants, with regional and vertical-specific expertise and know-how, are able to guide brands in their growth journey leveraging its world-class product offerings. Insider has experienced over 4x year-over-year growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in the APAC region.

Insider Growth Management Platform (GMP) helps digital marketers across industries drive growth across the funnel, from Acquisition to Activation, Retention, and Revenue. GMP helps marketers create more intelligent interactions with their customers, exposing them to the most relevant content on their preferred channels and delivering fuss-free experiences. Powered by deep AI and machine learning capabilities, the platform delivers real-time insights and personalization across the web, mobile web, mobile app, and ad channels.

"Japan is a very unique, vastly diverse and high-potential market in Asia. Japanese customers demand high-end, personal, meaningful and seamless experiences from the brands they love. We know that having a local presence is crucial to understand the unique needs of world-renowned Japanese brands. Our local office offers our partners full-time support with industry-specific best practices, helping them cater top-notch experiences to their customers, while driving growth and loyalty. We will continue to develop our AI-powered predictive technologies to help more brands in the APAC region deliver better experiences." - Hande Cilingir, Co-founder & CEO

In addition to its office in Japan, over the past years, Insider has firmly established its presence in the APAC region, opening offices in Hong Kong, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, and Taipei.

See how Toyota is powering better customer experiences using Insider's Growth Management Platform. Watch Now

"Insider's technology helps us communicate with our visitors more effectively in every sense, from increasing test drive applications to building brand loyalty. By simply inserting a sticky test drive button at the bottom of each car model detail page on our mobile website, we have been able to increase applications by 17%. With Insider, we can turn our ideas into action quickly and start observing and optimizing their performance immediately." - Marketing Director, Toyota

