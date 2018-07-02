

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in June, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.0.



That's down from 51.1 in May, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion of contraction.



Individually, production expanded at a faster pace despite a softer rise in total new orders and a further decline in export sales.



Staffing levels fell at the quickest rate in nearly a year.



