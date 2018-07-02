Ethiopian Airlines Selects CellPoint Mobile As Its Global Payments Solution Provider

CellPoint Mobile's mobile-first technology increases revenue opportunities for airlines

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethiopian Airlines, the largest aviation group in Africa and SkyTrax certified global airline, is partnering with CellPoint Mobile (www.cellpointmobile.com), a leading provider of sales and payment-side technology solutions for the worldwide travel sector, to provide more payment options and an improved mobile user experience to its passengers.

By partnering with CellPoint Mobile, Ethiopian Airlines is elevating the reach, effectiveness and efficiency of their mobile sales channel, a key driver of both flight and ancillary revenue. The carrier will also be able to add many new alternative payment methods (APMs) to its mobile app that resonate with its passengers, firstly with AliPay and WeChat Pay, China's dominant APMs. With this partnership, Ethiopian Airlines hopes to capture an even larger share of Africa's international travel market, which reached approximately 18 million travelers in 2017 with Chinese tourists exceeding 11.6 million, a nearly 50% growth rate per year since 2010.

In addition to better serving its global base, Ethiopian Airlines is also positioned to deepen its presence on the African continent by embracing a mobile-first payment strategy. Mobile commerce is an important growth vector in Africa, which experienced a 344% increase in mobile phone usage from 2007-2016, and has a sizable population that relies on mobile phones to make payments and receive money. In South Africa, for instance, nearly a quarter of the population have shopped online, and travel is the second most popular type of purchase (45%).

"We want to make the mobile payment process as accessible and easy as possible for all our customers," said Miretab Teklaye, Digital Director of Ethiopian Airlines. "We have made significant investments in technology to create a seamless user experience within our branded app. CellPoint Mobile gives us the flexibility we've been searching for to add the payment methods we need, quickly and easily, and to advise us as we continuously improve the profitability of our growing digital channel."

With mobile-first technology that is built specifically for the mobile environment, not simply adapted to existing legacy systems, CellPoint Mobile enables airlines and other travel merchants to keep up with the pace of digital innovation and maximize revenue opportunities from their mobile-first customers.

"We are thrilled that Africa's flag carrier has selected us to be their global payments partner," says Ciaran Wilson, Senior Sales and Account Director for MEA at CellPoint Mobile. "We look forward to working with the Ethiopian Airlines team as they expand the revenue-generating capabilities of their mobile channel. For CellPoint Mobile, a full member of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), this partnership reiterates the strategic focus the company has placed on the African market."

The solution CellPoint Mobile is providing to Ethiopian Airlines - the Velocity payment platform - is a full merchant-side payment control environment built specifically for the travel industry. Velocity's comprehensive platform enables immediate access to multiple PSPs, acquirers and global consumer wallets and APMs. Velocity also features a PCI DSS Level 1 certified card vault and advanced fraud monitoring.

CellPoint Mobile is working throughout Africa to assist airlines in maximizing revenue opportunities from their mobile-first customers by quickly reducing transactional friction, increasing mobile look-to-book ratios, and boosting incremental revenues throughout the entire passenger journey.

About CellPoint Mobile

We Make Travel Easier for airlines, travel companies and their customers.

CellPoint Mobile provides airlines, ground and sea transportation providers, hospitality firms and travel companies across the globe with flexible, configurable solutions that help them collect revenues from the mobile channel and profitably manage interactions and transactions from both the selling side and the payment side. Dedicated to a client-first, mobile-first culture since 2007, CellPoint Mobile provides companies with the fintech and travel-tech solutions they need to get to market quickly: booking, payments, alternative payment methods, ancillary sales, loyalty transactions, communications, stored payment capability, real-time reporting, reconciliation, connections to payment service providers (PSPs) and acquirers, and more. Serving companies on five continents, CellPoint Mobile has locations in Miami, London, Copenhagen, Dubai, Pune and Singapore.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent's leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion's share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 110 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with eight business centers: Ethiopian Regional Services; Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering; Ethiopian Ground Services and Ethiopian Airports Services. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.

