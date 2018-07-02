Regulatory News:

LafargeHolcim announces that it has terminated the liquidity enhancement agreement with Exane S.A. for its listing on Euronext Paris as of June 30, 2018.

At the termination date of the contract, the following resources were recorded:

0 LafargeHolcim shares

EUR 9 987 260 in cash

