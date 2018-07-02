sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A0DPXB ISIN: FR0010151589 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
02.07.2018 | 07:12
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

CAFOM: VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: H1 2017-2018 EARNINGS: NET PROFIT UP 92%

2 June 2018. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today announces its earnings for the first half of the 2017-2018 financial year (1 October 2017 to 31 March 2018).

Vente-Unique.com posted net profit up 92% from the same period last year, driven by strong growth combined with the consolidation of its operating margin and major reductions in non-recurring expenses.

IFRS (€000)H1
2016-2017		H1
2017-2018		Change
Revenues38,31844,899+17%
Margin on sales of goods[1]38.9%39.4%+0.5pp
EBITDA[2]3,5013,637+4%
Underlying EBIT2,5852,916+13%
EBIT1,4782,884+95%
Net financial income1619+19%
Income tax5221,033+98%
Net income9731,870+92%

Strong revenue growth

First half revenues amounted to €44.9 million, up 17% from €38.3 million in H1 2016-2017. Vente-Unique.com posted strong growth in all three of the Group's operating regions:

  • The increase in France was 5%, in line with Group targets.
  • Revenue growth in Northern and Eastern Europe amounted to 20%, despite a higher base of comparison in the second quarter.
  • In Southern Europe, invoicing increased 150% driven by a strong performance in Italy and the successful launch of operations in Portugal in January 2018.

In H1 2017-2018 the Group generated 37% of its revenues outside France, compared to 30% in H1 2016-2017.

The margin on sales of goods remained strong at 39.4% of revenues, up 0.5 percentage points from last year, illustrating the company's skilful management of sourcing.

Relocation to new logistics platform

To absorb this growth surge, during the first half of 2016-2017 Vente-Unique.com relocated its logistics platform from Cricquebœuf-sur-Seine (Eure) to a larger (27,000 m² versus 22,000 m²) and more ergonomic site at Amblainville (Oise). Although this expansion slightly raised the company's fixed cost base, it allows the company to increase its inventory, a strategic factor in a market where product availability is a key commitment made by e-commerce websites.

Meanwhile, tight management has kept marketing costs below 10% of revenues and overheads are well under control. The launch of operations in two new markets, Italy and Portugal, over the last 18 months has had virtually no impact on the cost base and offers further opportunities for profitable growth.

EBITDA edged up 4% to €3.6 million, or 8.1% of revenues, while underlying EBIT rose 13% to €2.9 million.

H1 2017-2018 net profit of €1.9 million

The relocation of the logistics hub and continuation of operations at both sites during the transitional period resulted in non-recurring operating expenses of over €1 million in H1 2016-2017. Accordingly, in line with its expectations, the Group posted a sharp increase in both EBIT (up 95% to €2.9 million) and net profit (up 92% to €1.9 million) in H1 2017-2018.

Increase in net cash before proceeds from IPO

Thanks to strong generation of operating cash flow (free cash flow of €2.3 million) and a further improvement in working capital (savings of €3.0 million), Vente-Unique.com increased net cash[3] by €0.8 million during the period, while continuing to invest in its new logistics hub and pursue its shareholder return policy.

Accordingly, at 31 March 2018 net cash stood at €2.9 million, borrowings at €2.2 million and shareholders' equity at €6.6 million.

The Group therefore has a sound balance sheet, even before including the proceeds of the share issue carried out as part of its early April IPO on Euronext Growth.

Promising outlook

Vente-Unique.com aims to maintain double-digit growth in the current financial year in line with the trend seen over the last six years (12% average annual growth). This target takes into account the buoyant sales generated in April and June, despite the slowdown in May due to adverse calendar effects.

Meanwhile, according to the plan presented at the time of the IPO, the company has secured the necessary investor commitments in order to galvanise the growth drivers that will be implemented as of FY 2018-2019. The plan includes the opening of a 5,000 m² spillover warehouse in June 2018 pending the extension of the Amblainville facility designed to serve the Group's ambitious growth strategy. Delivery is scheduled for June 2019. The plan also provides for the expansion of the decor offering and the launch of a new operation in Poland by the end of 2018.

Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext growth - ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 10 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. Vente-unique.com posted 2016/17 revenues of €77 million, up 13%, and an EBITDA margin of 9.2%.

ACTUS finance & communication
Jérôme Fabreguettes-LeibNicolas Bouchez
Investor RelationsPress Relations
vente-unique@actus.frnbouchez@actus.fr
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 78+33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

Income statement

€000H1 2017-2018H1 2016-2017
Revenues44,899 38,318
Cost of goods sold(22,327)(19,265)
GROSS MARGIN22,57219,052
Staff costs(2,735)(2,499)
Other recurring operating expenses(16,921)(13,969)
UNDERLYING EBIT2,9162,585
Non-recurring income and expenses(32)(1,107)
EBIT2,884 1,478
Interest and related expenses(29)(48)
COST OF BORROWINGS(29)(48)
Other financial income and expenses49 65
NET FINANCIAL INCOME19 16
EARNINGS BEFORE TAX2,9031,495
Income tax(1,033)(522)
NET INCOME1,870973

€000H1 2017-2018H1 2016-2017
Net income for the year1,870973
Share-based payments151395
Actuarial gains and losses on provisions for retirement benefits4-
Items of other comprehensive income155395
Comprehensive income2,0251,368

Balance sheet

€00031/03/201830/09/2017
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Intangible assets808693
Property, plant and equipment1,652814
Non-current financial assets1,3551,355
Deferred tax assets140131
Total non-current assets3,9552,992
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories12,91112,598
Trade receivables4,4253,618
Other receivables6,6124,054
Cash and cash equivalents3,0632,099
Total current assets27,01122,367
TOTAL ASSETS30,96625,360

€00031/03/201830/09/2017
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital8887
Capital reserves4,6744,830
Net income Group share1,8712,690
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY6,6337,607
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Non-current provisions195169
Long-term borrowings1,4821,171
Total non-current liabilities1,6761,340
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short-term loans and borrowings711289
Other current financial liabilities16035
Trade payables12,8599,928
Tax and social security liabilities3,7602,830
Other current liabilities5,1663,331
Total current liabilities22,65716,413
TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES30,96625,360

Statement of cash flows

€000H1 2017-2018H1 2016-2017
6 months6 months
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
NET INCOME1,871973
Depreciation and amortisation296444
Net change in non-current assets00
Change in provisions31(10)
Deferred taxes(10)(10)
Non-cash income and expenses151275
FREE CASH FLOW2,3391,673
Change in working capital3,0001,500
Net cash flow from operating activities5,3393,173
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of non-current assets(1,254)(131)
Disposal of non-current assets0242
Net cash flow from/(used by) investing activities(1,254)111
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Dividends paid(3,000)(2,640)
New borrowings1,0150
Repayment of borrowings(278)(146)
Change in other non-current borrowings (including current accounts)(983)(780)
Net cash flow used by financing activities(3,247)(3,567)
Net change in cash839(283)
Opening net cash2,0642,218
Closing net cash2,9031,935

EBITDA calculation

€000H1 2017-2018H1 2016-2017
UNDERLYING EBIT2,9162,585
Depreciation and amortisation296444
Net increase in provisions425472
EBITDA3,6373,501

Calculation of gross margin on sales of goods

€000H1 2017-2018H1 2016-2017
Revenues44,89938,321
Cost of goods sold(22,327)(19,265)
Gross margin22,57219,055
Gross margin rate50.27%49.73%
Transport costs(6,606)(5,367)
Gross margin less transport costs15,96613,688
Gross margin less transport costs (%)35.56%35.72%
Revenues from sale of goods36,83231,509
Cost of goods sold(22,327)(19,265)
Margin on sales of goods14,50512,243
Margin on sales of goods (%)39.38%38.86%

Margin on sales of goods = Sales of goods - cost of goods sold

EBITDA = earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

Net cash = Cash and cash equivalents - Bank overdrafts and discounted bills

------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54002-vu_cp_rs_2018_vuk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

© 2018 Actusnews Wire