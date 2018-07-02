SilkChain Wins Recognition from Top Rating Agencies for Its Role in Facilitating Global Trade

SINGAPORE, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SilkChain, a leading global digital free-trade blockchain project, has won plaudits from more than 20 rating agencies, in addition to nearly 800,000 Telegram fans, in recognition of its role in improving international trade.

Several internationally renowned rating platforms that score blockchain projects, including TrackICO, ICOLINK and ICOMarks, have recently published high ratings for SilkChain. TrackICO gave SilkChain a score of five, the top rating, while ICOLINK granted the project a near-top rating of 4.91. SilkChain has also won the trust of ICOMarks, scoring 9.7 on a scale of 10 points.

"This industry recognition is encouraging, but there's no time for complacency," said Qing Yi, the CEO of SilkChain. "SilkChain will continue to drive businesses across the globe to build a harmonized credit system that will potentially reshape the global trade system."

These enviable industry ratings reflect global recognition of SilkChain's leading role in facilitating international trade, after the project has successfully partnered with nearly 10,000 trading companies in 16 countries across the globe.

The ratings also represent a nod from the blockchain industry to SilkChain's efforts to remove chronic obstacles in the current trading system and build a decentralized global digital free-trade zone. The accolades will help SilkChain accelerate its efforts towards creating a fairer and freer global trading system in the digital age.

Named after the Silk Road in ancient China, SilkChain uses blockchain technology to further boost efficiency and slash the costs of transactions through its authentication system and a smart contract standard for global trade. Based on the principles of decentralization, openness and mutual benefit, SilkChain aims to build an ecosystem by attracting global service providers, developers, open-source communities, trade entities and companies to create applications that operate with localized services.

About SilkChain

SilkChain, developed by ITDC, is the world's first blockchain project dedicated to improving the international trading ecosystem. The project has gathered industry-leading business groups; trading companies; e-commerce companies; and logistics, warehousing and finance companies from around the world with the vision of creating a decentralized, open, transparent and trusted "Global Blockchain Free-Trade Zone". With the ancient Silk Road as its model, ITDC named this digital network SilkChain.

For more information, please visit https://www.silkchain.io/.

Telegram: https://t.me/silkchain

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SilkChain.IO

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SilkChain_IO

Github: https://github.com/SilkChain-ITDC

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/SilkChain/

Medium: https://medium.com/@SilkChain_IO

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/silk-chain-05046715b/