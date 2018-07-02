sprite-preloader
WKN: A0BKK5 ISIN: NO0010112675 
02.07.2018
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

REC Silicon ASA - Invitation to conference call

With reference to the release regarding reduction of production at Moses Lake, REC Silicon will host a conference-call to answer questions from investors, analysts and other interested parties on 2 July at 8:00 am CET.

Link to join the event attached.

For further information, please contact:
Nils O. Kjerstad
IR Contact Europe
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no (mailto:nils.kjerstad@crux.no)

About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com (http://www.recsilicon.com/)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Link to conference call (http://hugin.info/136555/R/2202415/854269.pdf)


Source: REC Silicon ASA via Globenewswire

