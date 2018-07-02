Kuros Biosciences reports first U.S. & UK sales of MagnetOs Commercial roll-out in the U.S. and Europe on track

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, July 2, 2018 - Kuros Biosciences (SIX: KURN) announced today it recorded the first commercial use last week of MagnetOs in the U.S., and the company expects to ramp up its commercial activities in Europe and the U.S. in the second half of 2018.

Joshua M. Ammerman, M.D. of Washington Neurosurgical Associates in Washington DC, successfully performed minimally invasive spinal fusion using MagnetOs Putty, and was satisfied with the handling and performance of MagnetOs. Dr. Ammerman is a nationally and internationally recognized expert in the application of minimally invasive surgical techniques to disorders of the brain and spine.

Prior to this, the first commercial European use of MagnetOs occurred in the UK. Mr. Stewart Tucker MBBS, FRCS (Eng), FRCS (Ortho), performed a scoliosis intervention using MagnetOs Granules at the Wellington Hospital in London. Mr Tucker is Consultant Spinal Surgeon at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children, and his specialist interests include childhood and adult scoliosis/kyphosis, degenerative cervical and lumbar disease, spinal trauma and spinal tumors, and complex revision spinal surgery.

Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: "After reporting successful case studies with MagnetOs at last week's State of Spine Surgery Think Tank, we are delighted to now report the first commercial usage of MagnetOs in the U.S. and Europe. We commend Dr. Ammerman and Mr. Tucker for pioneering the clinical use of MagnetOs and look forward to ramping up our commercial effort in the U.S. and selected geographies in Europe, as we continue to execute on our strategy to build a leading orthobiologics company."

About MagnetOs

MagnetOs promotes local bone formation equivalent to current gold standard, autograft. MagnetOs is a bone graft substitute intended to fill bony voids or gaps of the human skeletal system and promote the formation of bone at the implanted site. A substantial number of clinically relevant and predictive studies have demonstrated its equivalence to the current gold standard (patient's own bone, which may not be available in sufficient quantities and/or involves morbidity, costs and pain associated with its harvesting from another healthy site of the patient's body). MagnetOs is a bone graft comprising biphasic calcium phosphate with an advanced submicron surface topography that directs bone formation after implantation. With its unique submicron surface topography, MagnetOs preferentially directs early wound healing toward the bone-forming pathway, resulting in an osteoinductive claim in Europe. MagnetOs is available as granules and as a putty formulation.

About Kuros Biosciences AG

Kuros Biosciences (SIX:KURN) is focused on the development of innovative products for bone regeneration and is located in Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland and Bilthoven, The Netherlands. Visit www.kurosbio.com (http://www.kurosbio.com/) for additional information on Kuros, its people, science and product pipeline.

