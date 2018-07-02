

At the completion ceremony on June 30, 2018 Tatsuya Sato, Executive Officer and Project General Manager, SESJ (2nd from left); Arief Kadarsyah, PDPDE President (3rd from left); South Sumatra Governor Alex Noerdin (4th from left)



Miyuki Nakayama Tokyo Public Relations and Media Liaison Office Sharp Corporation Tel: +81-3-5446-8205 Fax: +81-3-5446-8206

TOKYO, July 2, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation(1) (SESJ) proudly announces the completion of a mega solar power plant inside Jakabaring Sports City, a sports complex in Palembang, South Sumatra, Republic of Indonesia. A collaboration with local energy solutions company Perusahaan Daerah Pertambangan Dan Energi(2) (PDPDE), the solar power plant started operations on April 10, 2018 and was officially inaugurated on June 30, 2018. The completion ceremony was attended by South Sumatra Governor Alex Noerdin, officials from Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, officials from the Embassy of Japan in Indonesia, and other relevant persons.The power plant was constructed after qualifying for the Joint Credit Mechanism (JCM) Subsidy Program(3), run by the Japanese Ministry of the Environment (MOE). This 1.6 MW-dc solar power plant generates approximately 1,922 MWh/year, thus allowing avoided greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of approximately 917 t-CO2 annually.SESJ is committed to proposing energy solutions that meet the specific needs of Asia and other regions and contributing to the further deployment of renewable energy.(1) SESJ is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, specializing in energy solutions such as the sales of PV systems and the installation of electrical equipment.Headquarters: Yao City, Osaka Prefecture President: Hiroshi Sasaoka(2) PDPDE operates in fields such as mining, electrical energy development, and energy-related consulting.Headquarters: Palembang, South Sumatra, Republic of Indonesia Representative: Arief Kadarsyah(3) A financing program for JCM model projects. The program facilitates diffusion of leading low-carbon technologies for projects in developing countries to reduce CO2 emissions in such countries; appropriately measures, reports, and evaluates avoided GHG emissions in such projects; and, under the premise of counting the calculated avoided emissions amount as Japan's contribution to global GHG emission reduction through the JCM Subsidy Program, provides subsidies covering up to half of the initial investment amount for the equipment incorporating such leading low-carbon technologies.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_SharpSolarPlantCeremony2718.jpgAt the completion ceremony on June 30, 2018Tatsuya Sato, Executive Officer and Project General Manager, SESJ (2nd from left); Arief Kadarsyah, PDPDE President (3rd from left); South Sumatra Governor Alex Noerdin (4th from left)About Sharp CorporationSharp Corporation (TSE: 6753) is a worldwide developer of innovative products and core technologies that play a key role in shaping the future of electronics. As a leader in liquid crystal displays (LCDs) and digital technologies, Sharp offers one of the broadest and most advanced lines of consumer electronics, information products and electronic components, while also creating new network businesses. For more information, please visit www.sharp.co.jpSource: Sharp CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.