

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) announced Monday that it has signed a post-trade technology and strategic partnership agreement with the National Stock Exchange of India or NSE, the third largest in the world by number of trades in equity shares in 2017.



The agreement would deliver a customized real-time clearing, risk management and settlement technology to NSE's post-trade capabilities.



In addition to the post-trade agreement, Nasdaq has also signed an agreement with NSEIT to utilize NSEIT's capability in implementations and project augmentation globally.



Further, the two exchanges signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MOU to explore business opportunities across listings, corporate and market services and data and innovations in products, processes and technology.



The new post-trade technology will replace NSE's current clearing and settlement system operated by the National Securities Clearing Corporation Limited or NSCCL, a unit of NSE.



Nasdaq's market infrastructure technologies are operated in more than 100 marketplaces, regulators, clearinghouses and central securities depositories across the world.



