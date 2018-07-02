First patient was treated in Groupe Hospitalier DCSS, Paris

THERACLION (Alternext, FR0010120402 ALTHE) (Paris:ALTHE), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy, announces today that the first patient of the «Forfait Innovation study was included at Groupe Hospitalier Diaconesses Croix Saint Simon (GHDCSS) in Paris.

Forfait Innovation was created by the French Ministry of Health to facilitate market access to innovation technologies. Treatments performed within the frame of the program are reimbursed by the national health system. Theraclion is the first company to benefit from this process in its new format defined in 2015.

The payment partially covers the cost of the study which compares the cost-effectiveness and the efficacy of high intensity focused ultrasound versus surgery. The study includes 300 patients, split between HIFU and surgery, treated in 12 different sites listed hereafter. Treatment coverage will apply to more patients after the end of the study.

List of participating sites:

Groupe Hospitalier Diaconesses Croix Saint Simon Site Avron, Paris 20e

HOPITAL Tenon, Paris 20e

HOPITAL Saint Louis, Paris 10e

HOPITAL Pitié-Salpêtrière, Paris 13e

American Hospital of Paris, Neuilly-sur-Seine

CHU de Strasbourg Hôpital Hautepierre Unité de Sénologie

Hôpital Européen, Marseille

CHU de Montpellier, Hôpital Lapeyronie

Clinique Mutualiste La Sagesse, Rennes

Polyclinique de l'Atlantique, Saint Herblain

Polyclinique Majorelle, Nancy

Centre Hospitalier de Valenciennes

«We are proud to be the principal investigator in this newly created process which gives patients an access to ground-breaking innovative technologies. The first patient was included and we expect more inclusions shortly. We believe that this technology will play a key role in the treatment of breast lesions" says Professor Richard Villet, president of the French National Academy of Surgery, member of the French National Academy of Medicine and Head of Visceral and Gynecologic Surgery in GHDCSS.

"Obtaining "Forfait Innovation" was a long process", concludes Anja Kleber, VP Marketing and Market Access, but the study will demonstrate the efficacy of echotherapy from a health economic point of view. This will have a significant impact discussion with national health insurance organizations around the world."

