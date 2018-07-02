TSG Opens Paris Office

KNARESBOROUGH, England, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TSG Consulting, a Science Group company, today announces the opening of a new European office in Paris, together with a number of strategic hires. This key initiative underlines its continued focus on key European markets, in particular, France, Germany and Spain.

The Paris-based business will be led by Philippe Kuenemann, supported by three senior consultants, collectively offering almost 50 years' experience in the chemicals' industry. Philippe joins TSG from Phyteurope, an independent French industrial group active in the distribution and manufacture of agrochemical products, where he was R&D Director.

"The market in specialist regulatory services for chemical products in Europe remains buoyant and with the Group's 100+ regulatory consultants and scientists, speaking collectively 30+ languages, TSG is well placed to address it," comments Dan Edwards, Group Managing Director, Science Group. "We are continuing to invest in three key areas: our ability to service major European markets directly, our international partner network, and hiring key industry experts who bring first-hand experience of taking products that require regulatory scrutiny to market."

Industry big hitter, Daryl Thomas, recently joined as Managing Director of TSG Consulting in Europe with experience of large and small organisations at Plant Impact and Syngenta. His industry experience in building and developing science-based businesses, in addition to extensive knowledge of the agri-tech sector, provides great leadership for the TSG investment programme.

Other recent developments include the appointment of Cindy Beeren as Head of Operations; Louis Wyness, one of the founders of TSG Consulting in Europe, taking on the role of Head of Business Development for the European business; and Iain Watt, previously Regulatory Affairs Manager at Fine Agrochemicals Ltd, joining as Principal Consultant in Plant Protection.

Science Group acquired both the European and North American businesses of Technology Sciences Group (TSG) from Dentons Innovation Group in September 2017.

About TSG Consulting

TSG provides companies with high-quality regulatory and scientific consulting services. We help clients worldwide address the technical and regulatory issues in taking their products to market in multiple jurisdictions. Our scientific expertise, regulatory knowledge and understanding of local nuances enable our clients to navigate the complex and ever-changing regulatory landscape across the globe.

We serve a number of key markets and industry sectors including agricultural, industrial, consumer, food and beverage, animal health, and medical. Our teams comprise scientists and regulatory experts - many of whom have previously held positions at regulatory agencies, departments and in industry. This combination of science, regulatory expertise and knowledge of how institutions and industry operate provides our clients with superior and well-rounded guidance.

TSG Consulting is a Science Group company. Science Group provides independent advisory and leading-edge product development services focused on science and technology initiatives. It has offices in Europe and North America, two UK-based dedicated R&D innovation centres and more than 400 employees. Other Science Group companies include Sagentia, Oakland Innovation, OTM Consulting & Leatherhead Food Research.

About Science Group

Science Group plc (AIM: SAG) is an international consulting services group supporting the product innovation lifecyle to enable our clients to deliver on their investments in R&D. Our services fall into four broad categories: Applied Science, Product Development, Technology Advisory and Regulatory. These services are combined with vertical market expertise in Medical, Food & Beverage, Industrial, Chemical, Energy and Consumer sectors. With offices throughout Europe and North America and over 30 languages written and spoken, Science Group supports a global client base.

