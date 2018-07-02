Clavister Ramps up Sales Capacity in DACH

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Clavister, a leader in high-performance cybersecurity solutions, has recently on-boarded an additional three highly skilled network security sales experts to the DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) team.

"We're very happy to see the adding of these resources to our team," states the Sales Director of Clavister DACH, Thomas Gross. "We've brought in new salespeople with solid experience from the security industry, and we have high expectations on them to help drive our commercial success. It's a great feeling to scale and grow our sales capacity to such an extent," he declares.

The DACH region is one of Clavister's focus markets, a key market that has recently had a subsidiary formed to operate to full potential. "This sales capacity growth is critically important for us to reach our growth ambitions. We welcome these new sales hires to the Clavister family and will enable them with all the resources they need to succeed," said President and CEO John Vestberg.

