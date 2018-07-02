

Director/PDMR Shareholding



July 2, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG)



Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Susan Kilsby | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Chairman - PDMR | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4.|instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | |Shire plc American Depositary Shares | | |Description of the financial |('ADSs') | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | |Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of | |b)|Nature of the transaction |Ms. Kilsby's total fees that are paid in| | | |ADSs for the period of service from | | | |April 1 to June 30, 2018. | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ | | |Price(s) | Volume(s) | |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +---------+------------------------------+ | | |$168.8000| 183 | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ | |Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | |d)|- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |June 29, 2018 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XNAS / IEXG | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Olivier Bohuon | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Senior Independent Director - PDMR | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4.|instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | |Shire plc Ordinary Shares of 5 pence | | |Description of the financial |each ('Ordinary Shares') | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: JE00B2QKY057 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | |Acquisition of Ordinary Shares, being | | | |the part of Mr. Bohuon's total fees that| |b)|Nature of the transaction |are paid in Ordinary Shares for the | | | |period of service from April 1 to June | | | |30, 2018. | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ | | |Price(s)| Volume(s) | |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+-------------------------------+ | | |£42.9893| 171 | +--+----------------------------------+--------+-------------------------------+ | |Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | |d)|- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |June 29, 2018 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |LSE / CHIX | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Ian Clark | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4.|instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | |Shire plc American Depositary Shares | | |Description of the financial |('ADSs') | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | |Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of | |b)|Nature of the transaction |Mr. Clark's total fees that are paid in | | | |ADSs for the period of service from | | | |April 1 to June 30, 2018. | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ | | |Price(s) | Volume(s) | |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +---------+------------------------------+ | | |$168.8000| 69 | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ | |Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | |d)|- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |June 29, 2018 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XNAS / IEXG | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Gail Fosler | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4.|instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | |Shire plc American Depositary Shares | | |Description of the financial |('ADSs') | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | |Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of | |b)|Nature of the transaction |Ms. Fosler's total fees that are paid in| | | |ADSs for the period of service from | | | |April 1 to June 30, 2018. | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ | | |Price(s) | Volume(s) | |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +---------+------------------------------+ | | |$168.8000| 80 | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ | |Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | |d)|- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |June 29, 2018 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XNAS / IEXG | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Steven Gillis | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4.|instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | |Shire plc American Depositary Shares | | |Description of the financial |('ADSs') | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | |Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of | |b)|Nature of the transaction |Dr. Gillis' total fees that are paid in | | | |ADSs for the period of service from | | | |April 1 to June 30, 2018. | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ | | |Price(s) | Volume(s) | |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +---------+------------------------------+ | | |$168.8000| 73 | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ | |Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | |d)|- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |June 29, 2018 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XNAS / IEXG | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |David Ginsburg | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4.|instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | |Shire plc American Depositary Shares | | |Description of the financial |('ADSs') | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | |Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of | |b)|Nature of the transaction |Dr. Ginsburg's total fees that are paid | | | |in ADSs for the period of service from | | | |April 1 to June 30, 2018. | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ | | |Price(s) | Volume(s) | |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +---------+------------------------------+ | | |$168.8000| 70 | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ | |Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | |d)|- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |June 29, 2018 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XNAS / IEXG | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Sara Mathew | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4.|instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | |Shire plc American Depositary Shares | | |Description of the financial |('ADSs') | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | |Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of | |b)|Nature of the transaction |Ms. Mathew's total fees that are paid in| | | |ADSs for the period of service from | | | |April 1 to June 30, 2018. | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ | | |Price(s) | Volume(s) | |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +---------+------------------------------+ | | |$168.8000| 73 | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ | |Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | |d)|- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |June 29, 2018 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XNAS / IEXG | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1.|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') / | | |person closely associated with them ('PCA') | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Albert Stroucken | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2.|Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position / status |Non-Executive Director - PDMR | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification / amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3.|Details of the issuer, emission allowance participant, auction platform, | | |auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Shire plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |54930005LQRLI2UXRQ59 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4.|instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | |Shire plc American Depositary Shares | | |Description of the financial |('ADSs') | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | | | | | |Identification code |ISIN: US82481R1068 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | | |Acquisition of ADSs, being the part of | |b)|Nature of the transaction |Mr. Stroucken's total fees that are paid| | | |in ADSs for the period of service from | | | |April 1 to June 30, 2018. | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ | | |Price(s) | Volume(s) | |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +---------+------------------------------+ | | |$168.8000| 87 | +--+----------------------------------+---------+------------------------------+ | |Aggregated information |N/A (single transaction) | | | | | |d)|- Aggregated volume | | | | | | | |- Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |June 29, 2018 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XNAS / IEXG | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



Oliver Strawbridge Senior Assistant Company Secretary For further information please contact:



Investor Relations



Christoph Brackmann christoph.brackmann@shire.com +41 795 432 359



Sun Kim sun.kim@shire.com +1 617 588 8175



Scott Burrows scott.burrows@shire.com +41 41 288 4195



Media



Katie Joyce kjoyce@shire.com +1 781 482 2779



www.shire.com



