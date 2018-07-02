

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open lower on Monday amid renewed political uncertainty in Germany over the issue of migration.



A resolution to Germany's government crisis is proving to be elusive after interior minister Horst Seehofer offered to resign both his office and his position as head of the hardline conservative Bavarian CSU party.



Asian stock markets are mostly lower in cautious trade after surveys showed a deterioration in the outlook for Chinese manufacturing, adding to concerns over tighter government controls on lending. Japanese data on manufacturer sentiment also disappointed investors.



As U.S. tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese products take effect on July 6, China is expected to retaliate with duties of its own on American goods.



Meanwhile, Canada's retaliatory tariffs on American goods officially kicked in Sunday in a tit-for-tat response to the Trump administration's duties on Canadian steel and aluminum.



Oil prices fell by more than 1 percent in Asian trading after a Reuters survey showed Saudi Arabia has boosted supplies to a near-record 10.7 million barrels per day (bpd).



Traders also kept an eye on the looming new U.S. sanctions against Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump piled pressure on close U.S. allies to stop doing business with Iran.



The dollar firmed up due to renewed political uncertainty in Germany over the issue of migration.



Manufacturing PMIs in the euro zone and unemployment data will be released later in the session.



The U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to release the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting this week, which may shed some additional light on the outlook for U.S. interest rates.



The monthly U.S.jobs report along with reports on manufacturing and service sector activity may also influence trading sentiment as the week progresses.



U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Friday after China eased restrictions on foreign investment in various sectors and several banks announced plans to return capital to shareholders after passing the Federal Reserve's annual stress tests.



On the economic front, reports on personal income, personal spending and consumer sentiment painted a mixed picture of the world's largest economy.



The Dow inched up 0.2 percent, while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose around 0.1 percent.



European markets ended Friday's session on a positive note after EU leaders reached an agreement on migration.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index climbed 0.8 percent. The German DAX rallied 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX