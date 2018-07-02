

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L, MFGP) announced that it has agreed definitive terms to sell its SUSE business segment to Blitz 18-679 GmbH, a newly incorporated indirectly subsidiary of EQTVIII SCSp which is advised by EQT Partners, for a total cash consideration of $2.535 billion on a cash and debt free basis.



Micro Focus said the net proceeds will be used in part to pay any tax arising from the transaction and to repay a proportion of the existing Micro Focus Group debt. The remainder of the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and/or returned to shareholders.



Kevin Loosemore, Executive Chairman of Micro Focus, said: 'We are delighted that this investment has generated substantial shareholder value and provided further vindication of our portfolio approach to software management. We will evaluate how best to deploy the net proceeds of the Transaction for the benefit of Shareholders over the coming months.'



