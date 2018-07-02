Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) is expanding its range of sustainable high performance solutions to assist its customers in making the transition to fluorogases with a lower GWP (global warming potential).

A major fluorogas player, Arkema is developing a low-GWP HFO product range for end-use applications in the refrigeration and insulation markets. These solutions in particular are designed to replace the HFC gases targeted by changes in the regulations.

For industrial and commercial refrigeration applications, Arkema markets Forane 449A (XP40) in Europe, which offers a straightforward substitution solution compatible with equipment designed to run on the R-404A/507A gases and on lubricants in the refrigeration market.

In the polyurethane foam market for insulation applications, Arkema offers Forane 1233zd in Europe and other parts of the world, an HFO blowing agent that is ozone-friendly, non flammable, and has a very low GWP.

With this latest generation fluorogas range offering excellent performance and a lower global warming potential (GWP), Arkema fully supports the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which aims at a gradual reduction of the use of HFCs.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties and Coating Solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.3 billion ($9.4 billion) in 2017, we employ around 20,000 people worldwide and operate in some 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

