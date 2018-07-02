Paul Kinnon appointed to drive the company's next phase of development commercialisation and expansion

PredictImmune, a developer of pioneering prognostic products for guiding treatment options and improving patient outcomes in immune-mediated diseases, today announced the appointment of Paul Kinnon as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Paul joins PredictImmune having spent over 20 years in a number of successful executive positions in the United States.

To date, PredictImmune has raised £4.7m Series A equity funding for the commercial development of laboratory services and diagnostic kits for routine use in clinical gastroenterology, and an additional £4.3m investment from the Wellcome Trust to support a prospective multi-centre clinical trial of a prognostic biomarker product for treatment guidance in Crohn's disease.

Paul commented of his appointment: "This is an exciting time for PredictImmune and I'm honoured to have been appointed to lead the company as it enters the commercialisation phase of its expansion. I look forward to working with the highly qualified and experienced team at PredictImmune to implement the global commercialisation of its unique and revolutionary products to market and increase the company's potential long-term value."

Immune-mediated diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, vasculitis and Lupus are common, chronic and incurable, andthere is currently no way of knowing whether a patient is likely to experience a severe, relapsing form of the disease. PredictImmune's innovative prognostic products will identify patients who may benefit from state-of-the-art (biologics) anti-inflammatory drugs.

Andrew Sandham, Executive Chairman of PredictImmune commented: "Paul has more than 25 years of global leadership experience in disruptive life science and diagnostics companies and has a proven track record in transforming organisations while driving commercial success and growth. I'm delighted to welcome Paul to the team and look forward to working with him to bring our ground-breaking products to market."

Paul began his career as an analytical chemist at Smithkline French Beckman Research, a predecessor company of GlaxoSmithKline. Throughout his executive career, he has held leadership positions with Transgenomic, ZyGEM Corp., Life Technologies, Guava Technologies, and Cellomics, generating more than $60m in funding, creating global partnerships and increasing shareholder returns.

Paul takes up his new position with immediate effect and will be based at PredictImmune's UK headquarters at The Babraham Research Campus.

