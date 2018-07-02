

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing growth accelerated at the end of the second quarter, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The Investec factory Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 56.6 in June from 55.4 in May. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among components, output, new orders and employment all increased at sharper rates.



On the price front, input price inflation remained marked in June, while output price inflation slowed notably amid competitive pressures.



Business confidence remained elevated in June, despite dipping from May's 38-month high.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX